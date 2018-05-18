The big news: Congress challenges Karnataka pro-tem speaker’s appointment, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Met department predicted monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 29, and the SC accepted the Centre’s draft scheme on Cauvery water-sharing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress moves SC against Karnataka governor’s decision to appoint BJP MLA pro-tem speaker: Randeep Surjewala had said that party MLA RV Deshpande should get the post.
- Met department predicts monsoon will arrive in Kerala three days early on May 29: The southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea normally around May 20 with a standard deviation of about one week, it added.
- Supreme Court accepts Centre’s draft Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The top court also dismissed Tamil Nadu’s petition to initiate contempt proceedings against the Centre for delays in finalising the scheme.
- Delhi Police question Arvind Kejriwal about alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: The police on Thursday turned down the chief minister’s request to video record the inquiry.
- Congress, RJD stake claim to form governments in Goa, Bihar: In Manipur, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh said that acting governor Jagdish Mukhi had promised to look into the Congress’s request to form the government.
- Delhi HC sends notices to Google, Facebook and Twitter for revealing girl’s identity in Kathua case: The bench said social media networks had done ‘great disservice to the nation’.
- Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy after Facebook data breach scandal: On May 3, the firm had said it was shutting down operations along with its parent organisation, citing losses.
- Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK, Germany till May 27 with conditions: The top court told him not to open or close any bank accounts abroad.
- Activist Soni Sori among five recipients of international human rights award: The Ireland-based rights group Front Line Defenders has recognised her struggle to achieve justice for Adivasi people in Chhattisgarh.
- Demonetisation and GST stymied Patanjali’s growth, Managing Director Balkrishna tells Mint: In May 2017, Ramdev had predicted that the firm would double its revenue every year.