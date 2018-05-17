quick reads

The big news: Congress-JD(S) to form government in Karnataka, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: India appealed to the WTO against high US tariffs, and BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger was booked for framing the Unnao rape complainant’s father.

Bengaluru: JD(S) Karnataka chief H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on May 21, 2017. (Photo: IANS) | IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to begin second stint as Karnataka chief minister on Monday : Several political party leaders welcomed the BJP chief minister’s resignation.  
  2. India, EU appeal to the World Trade Organization against high US tariffs on aluminium, steel imports: New Delhi said it might target US exports of soya, cashew nuts and palm oil for retaliatory import duties.  
  3. BJP MLA booked for framing Unnao rape complainant’s father in false case: The CBI will question him over two days.  
  4. PM Modi urges Jammu and Kashmir youth who ‘have lost their way’ to return to the mainstream: He said ‘every stone’ raised by youngsters will destabilise the state.
  5. Prince Harry and actor Megan Markle say ‘I do’ in royal ceremony at Windsor Castle: The couple’s royal titles will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  6. Former chief justice TS Thakur criticises four judges who spoke against CJI Dipak Misra in public: He described the press conference held by senior judges Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph on January 12 as disturbing.
  7. Bloc led by anti-US, anti-Iran Shia cleric wins Iraq elections: The internationally favoured Nasr Coalition led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi finished in third place.
  8. ‘I’m Kalki avatar, can’t come to office, must do penance so India gets good rain,’ says Gujarat official: He said this is response to a show-cause notice served to him for going to his office in Vadodara only on 16 days in the last eight months.
  9. Saudi Arabia detains women’s rights activists who fought against driving ban: The kingdom is set to allow women to drive for the first time from June 30.
  10. Google doodle honours cartographer Abraham Ortelius who created the world’s first modern atlas: His atlas, the first edition of which was published on May 20, 1570, brought all geographical maps into the same format.
