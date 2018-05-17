The big news: Congress-JD(S) to form government in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India appealed to the WTO against high US tariffs, and BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger was booked for framing the Unnao rape complainant’s father.
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to begin second stint as Karnataka chief minister on Monday : Several political party leaders welcomed the BJP chief minister’s resignation.
- India, EU appeal to the World Trade Organization against high US tariffs on aluminium, steel imports: New Delhi said it might target US exports of soya, cashew nuts and palm oil for retaliatory import duties.
- BJP MLA booked for framing Unnao rape complainant’s father in false case: The CBI will question him over two days.
- PM Modi urges Jammu and Kashmir youth who ‘have lost their way’ to return to the mainstream: He said ‘every stone’ raised by youngsters will destabilise the state.
- Prince Harry and actor Megan Markle say ‘I do’ in royal ceremony at Windsor Castle: The couple’s royal titles will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- Former chief justice TS Thakur criticises four judges who spoke against CJI Dipak Misra in public: He described the press conference held by senior judges Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph on January 12 as disturbing.
- Bloc led by anti-US, anti-Iran Shia cleric wins Iraq elections: The internationally favoured Nasr Coalition led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi finished in third place.
- ‘I’m Kalki avatar, can’t come to office, must do penance so India gets good rain,’ says Gujarat official: He said this is response to a show-cause notice served to him for going to his office in Vadodara only on 16 days in the last eight months.
- Saudi Arabia detains women’s rights activists who fought against driving ban: The kingdom is set to allow women to drive for the first time from June 30.
- Google doodle honours cartographer Abraham Ortelius who created the world’s first modern atlas: His atlas, the first edition of which was published on May 20, 1570, brought all geographical maps into the same format.