The big news: Congress, JD(S) to discuss Karnataka Cabinet portfolios, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Centre sent a team to Kerala after three people died of an unknown virus, and the body of a domestic worker was found chopped in Delhi.

Abhishek Chinnappa/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday: Initially, the ceremony was planned for Monday but was postponed because it coincided with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary.
  2. Three of a family die of mysterious virus in Kozhikode, health department asks people not to panic: The state government has sent the samples of infected patients to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
  3. Man arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing 16-year-old domestic worker who asked for her salary: The accused, identified as Manjeet Karketa, had lured the victim and other girls from Jharkhand with the promise of employment.
  4. Petrol price breaches Rs 84 per litre in Mumbai, government says solution soon: The price of petrol was increased 33 paise since Saturday in Delhi, the highest rise since daily revisions were introduced.
  5. First batch of Islamic State fighters leaves their final stronghold in Damascus, says report: The evacuation of the militants began after the outfit reportedly agreed on a ceasefire with pro-government forces.
  6. Six jawans killed, one injured in suspected Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The attackers blew up the vehicle that the personnel were in with an improvised explosive device, police said.
  7. At least five people die in heavy rain and thunderstorm in Jharkhand: A number of trees in and around the capital city of Ranchi were uprooted.  
  8. Ten dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur: The victims had consumed liquor bought from a government liquor shop, their relatives told the police.  
  9. Former Malaysian PM criticises raids after police seize truckloads of designer bags and jewels: Najib Razak’s wife said the ‘media hailstorm’ was ‘a seemingly targeted vilification of our family to provoke public anger’.
  10. Congress asks Narendra Modi to order probe into BJP’s alleged efforts to poach Karnataka MLAs: The prime minister should prove his commitment to fighting corruption by launching an investigation, the party said.  
