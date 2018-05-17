The big news: Congress, JD(S) to discuss Karnataka Cabinet portfolios, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre sent a team to Kerala after three people died of an unknown virus, and the body of a domestic worker was found chopped in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday: Initially, the ceremony was planned for Monday but was postponed because it coincided with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary.
- Three of a family die of mysterious virus in Kozhikode, health department asks people not to panic: The state government has sent the samples of infected patients to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
- Man arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing 16-year-old domestic worker who asked for her salary: The accused, identified as Manjeet Karketa, had lured the victim and other girls from Jharkhand with the promise of employment.
- Petrol price breaches Rs 84 per litre in Mumbai, government says solution soon: The price of petrol was increased 33 paise since Saturday in Delhi, the highest rise since daily revisions were introduced.
- First batch of Islamic State fighters leaves their final stronghold in Damascus, says report: The evacuation of the militants began after the outfit reportedly agreed on a ceasefire with pro-government forces.
- Six jawans killed, one injured in suspected Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The attackers blew up the vehicle that the personnel were in with an improvised explosive device, police said.
- At least five people die in heavy rain and thunderstorm in Jharkhand: A number of trees in and around the capital city of Ranchi were uprooted.
- Ten dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur: The victims had consumed liquor bought from a government liquor shop, their relatives told the police.
- Former Malaysian PM criticises raids after police seize truckloads of designer bags and jewels: Najib Razak’s wife said the ‘media hailstorm’ was ‘a seemingly targeted vilification of our family to provoke public anger’.
- Congress asks Narendra Modi to order probe into BJP’s alleged efforts to poach Karnataka MLAs: The prime minister should prove his commitment to fighting corruption by launching an investigation, the party said.