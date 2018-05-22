The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed charges against Rotomac’s promoter Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 456.63-crore loan taken from Bank of Baroda, PTI reported.

Their company allegedly defaulted on loans worth Rs 3,695 crore taken from seven banks. The other banks the firm took money from are Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The agency, which filed its chargesheet in a special CBI court in Lucknow, has also named former Bank of Baroda Assistant General Manager SK Upadhyay, former senior manager Om Prakash Kapoor, and former credit officer Shashi Bishwas. Special CBI judge MP Chaudhari said he would hear the case on May 30.

Vikram Kothari and his son are in judicial custody. They were arrested on February 22.