The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that BN Prahlad, the brother of late MLA BN Vijaykumar, will be its candidate from Karnataka’s Jayanagar Assembly constituency, PTI reported. Polling will be held on June 11.

Vijaykumar died in Bengaluru on May 4 after a massive heart attack. The 59-year-old was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar, and was also his party’s candidate for the May 12 Assembly elections. He was taken to a government hospital on May 3 after he collapsed during an election campaign in his constituency. However, efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The Assembly elections in the state threw up a hung verdict. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), along with the Bahujan Samaj Party and two independents, have the support of 117 MLAs, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has the support of 104 legislators. Elections in two seats – Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar – were countermanded.

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister last Thursday but resigned two days later as his party, despite being the largest, did not have the numbers to prove its majority. The chief minister-designate of the Congress JD(S) alliance, HD Kumaraswamy is expected to take oath on Wednesday.