Four civilians were killed and 30 injured in alleged shelling and firing from the Pakistani side at Indian villages along the International Border, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid said on Wednesday. The affected villages are in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

Several residents have been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors, an unidentified police officer told PTI. An operation is going on to evacuate more residents in bullet-proof vehicles, he added.

One civilian each was killed in RS Pura and Kathua, and two were killed in Samba. “There was heavy firing and shelling on civilian areas and posts along the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district before dawn,” a police officer said.

Most residents of Arnia town have left their houses and taken shelter in government camps. Educational institutions in affected areas are closed.

Pakistani Rangers also suffered several casualties as a number of their bunkers were hit in the exchange of fire, a senior Border Security Force official told PTI.

At least 13 civilians were injured along the border in Jammu on Tuesday. Wednesday is the ninth consecutive day of the alleged firing and shelling by Pakistani Rangers.

