Kashmir: IAF helicopter crash-lands in Natha Top, all people on board safe
A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.
An Indian Air Force helicopter crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, PTI reported. The Cheetah helicopter was on a routine flight mission from Jammu when it crash-landed at 9.50 am, officials said.
There were two passengers and two crew members on board, and they are all safe, an official added.
