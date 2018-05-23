At least one person was killed and three were injured in fresh violence in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi on Wednesday, local reports said. This came a day after 11 people were killed and many more injured in police firing on a protest against the expansion of the Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Copper plant in the coastal town.

Local reports said the police resorted to firing in the town’s Anna Nagar locality after protestors pelted stones at them, injuring a police official.

#SterliteProtests: One person dead, 3 injured in fresh violence at Anna Nagar in #Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/SJS3fFgTaI — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Earlier in the day, unidentified people set a police bus on fire near the town’s government hospital. Another police van was also burnt, local reports said. A number of people had gathered at the hospital – where the bodies of people who died in Tuesday’s protests have been kept – despite the prohibitory orders that are in place, The New Indian Express reported. The police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

Police resorted to lathi charge and hurled tear gas to disperse crowding in front of GH. They opened fire up in air. Police hold a march in Palayamkottai road to control mob. @NewIndianXpress #SterliteProtest pic.twitter.com/7ok0bRn3Dq — Godson Wisely Dass S (@tnie_godson) May 23, 2018

Several police personnel walked around the town with loudspeakers, appealing for calm. “Public should not indulge in such activities,” they urged. “Please stay safe inside your houses. People of Thoothukudi should cooperate with police.”

Thousands of local residents participated in Tuesday’s protests, which turned violent after the police barricaded the route to the collector’s office. Although the Tamil Nadu government named nine people who were killed, Governor Banwarilal Purohit put the number at 11 on Tuesday evening. Several protestors were injured.

For more than two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources, causing breathing disorders, skin diseases, heart conditions and cancer. Since February, there have been large-scale protests in Thoothukudi where the Sterlite runs the copper smelter with the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of copper anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.

Politicians blame government

Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Anbumani Ramadoss accused the police of committing murder in cold blood. “They should be booked for murder,” The New Indian Express quoted him as saying. “SP, Collector, DGP and Chief Secretary should be suspended. Taking moral responsibility, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami should resign.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Thirunavukarasu also blamed the government for the “Thoothukudi massacre”, and asked it to heed public opinion and close the plant.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MK Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan met several injured protestors at the government hospital. The police have filed a case against Haasan and some of his party workers for visiting Thoothukudi‬ in violation of the prohibitory orders, some reports said.

#TamilNadu: DMK Working President MK Stalin meets people who were injured in #SterliteProtest yesterday, at General Hospital in #Thoothukudi. pic.twitter.com/P7Lg3KiSC0 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018