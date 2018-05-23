The Delhi government on Wednesday directed 575 private schools in the city to refund excess fees to parents, PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party government also asked schools that the excess fees be returned along with 9% interest, failing which strict action will be taken against the schools, reported NDTV.

This came after a committee constituted by the Delhi High Court examined the records of 1,169 private schools in order to implement the recommendations of 6th Central Pay Commission, reported PTI. “The schools are directed to refund the fees within [seven] days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any,” said an order released by the Directorate of Education.

On May 10, the Delhi government directed two private schools to roll back fee hikes and sent a de-recognition notice to another private school over violation of rules after parents approached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.