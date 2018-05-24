At least four people were reported killed and 15 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in a park in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Thursday, a military spokesman told Reuters. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The attack occurred in a Shi’ite majority district. Iraq’s National Security media center said the attacker was confronted by security forces at the entrance of the Saqlawiyah park, which prevented many more deaths.

People throng Baghdad’s parks and other public spaces during Ramzan. While there has been a decline in the number of attacks in the city, Baghdad has been a target of the Islamic State group that still controls some areas of the country.