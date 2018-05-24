The police in Varanasi have claimed that five men preserved their mother’s body for months so they could draw pension using her thumb impression, PTI reported on Wednesday. The police have sent the 70-year-old’s body for autopsy, after which they will file a case, according to the Hindustan Times.

“A resident of the area informed the police that Amaravati Devi had reportedly died on January 13 but her family concealed her death from relatives and neighbours,” said Circle Officer (Bhelupur) AP Singh. Neighbours had also complained of a foul smell. The police found ink marks on one of the thumbs of the woman.

Her sons had allegedly told relatives and neighbours that she was in a coma. However, they were using various chemicals to preserve her body, the police said. When the police found the body, one of the sons still claimed she was in a coma and they gave her medicines and milk every day.

The woman reportedly got Rs 13,000 per month as pension after the death of her husband, who was a superintendent in the customs department.

“We are investigating how the family was drawing the pension from the bank after the mother passed away,” the circle officer said, according to The Indian Express. “Prima facie, it appears they had forged documents to prove she was alive. We are waiting for the bank to submit their complaint with details about the case.”