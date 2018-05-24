Dravida Munnetra Kazagham Working President MK Stalin was evicted from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s office on Thursday, ANI reported. The state police detained him shortly after he and other party leaders staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu secretariat over the deaths during a demonstration against Sterlite Copper’s smelter in Thoothukudi district.

The police said several other party members were detained too, ANI reported. Opposition parties in the state, including the DMK, the Congress and Left parties, have called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown on Friday to condemn the police action against protestors, PTI reported. The DMK said it would also demand the closure of the copper smelting plant.

The number of protestors who died in police firing on Tuesday and Wednesday during an agitation against the smelter in Thoothukudi rose to 13 while 70 injured people are undergoing treatment. For more than two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources, causing breathing disorders, skin diseases, heart conditions and cancer. Since February, there have been protests in Thoothukudi where Sterlite runs the copper smelter with the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of copper anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government suspended internet services in Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts for five days. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive areas.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board cut power supply to Sterlite Copper’s Thoothukudi smelter. In an order on Wednesday, the board said it had found the unit was “carrying out activities to resume production” despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed.