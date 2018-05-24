Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of “arrogant and authoritative behaviour”, and claimed that he did not trust the Congress, the alliance partner of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the state government.

Yeddyurappa claimed that Kumaraswamy had not allowed Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to speak at the chief minister’s first press conference, PTI reported. “What can people expect from such an unholy alliance? It also indicates lack of camaraderie between them,” the BJP state president claimed.

Yeddurappa added that Kumaraswamy’s behaviour with a “sober politician” like Parameshwara was also an insult to the political community.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara said in a press conference that the Janata Dal (Secular) would support the Congress candidate in the Rajajeshwari Nagar Assembly elections, scheduled for May 28, ANI reported. The Election Commission had postponed the polls in the constituency after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were found in a flat in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara also claimed that the BJP had tampered with electronic voting machines during the Karnataka Assembly elections. “Some of our leaders and I personally feel the electronic voting machines have been manipulated by the BJP,” he said. “Many Congress leaders lost in constituencies even where the party had a stronghold. We will complain to the Election Commission, we urge them to move back to ballot papers.”