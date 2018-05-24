The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday arrested three jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from Kondagaon town for allegedly molesting three minor girls, who are national level table tennis players, the Hindustan Times reported. Manish Kumar, Nagendra Bhagor and Prabhu Dayal allegedly molested the girls when they were returning from a practice session on Tuesday evening.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by the three minor girls, a first information report was filed under Section 354 [intention to outrage modesty of a woman] and sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on May 22,” Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said on Thursday. “On Wednesday, the accused were arrested.”

He said the complainants had given their statements to a local magistrate.

The FIR states that the accused constables accosted the three girls while they were returning from practice, and asked them for their phone numbers. The constables also passed derogatory comments at the complainants. The jawans then tried to force the minors to accompany them to a nearby camp. When one of the girls called a relative, the jawans fled.