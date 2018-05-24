A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump calls off June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: The cancellation came hours after reports said North Korea has demolished its nuclear bomb testing site. Earlier in the day, it had called US Vice President Mike Pence ignorant and warned of a nuclear showdown. Tamil Nadu CM defends police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu pollution board withdraws power supply to Sterlite Copper’s Thoothukudi plant, while Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal claimed he was ‘very much in pain’ because of the deaths. Eleven confirmed dead of Nipah virus, government advises against travel to four districts in Kerala: A nursing student in Kozhikode has tested positive for the virus. EC proposes ‘one year, one election’ system instead of simultaneous voting exercises: The Law Commission had sought the poll panel’s views on holding the 2019 Lok Sabha polls along with the state elections. Protect journalist Rana Ayyub from hate campaign, UN body tells India: The United Nations Human Rights office said the Indian government has an obligation to provide effective protection to those who receive death threats. 13 arrested in Bengaluru for lynching Rajasthan man on suspicion of kidnapping children: The mob mistook the victim to be a kidnapper and beat him up based on some videos circulating on WhatsApp about a child trafficking gang in the city. Sunanda Pushkar case moved to special court for lawmakers after Shashi Tharoor is charged: The Congress MP is charged with abetting his wife’s suicide in January 2014. Heat wave to continue across northwest and Central India till Sunday, says Met department: The National Capital Region, however, is not likely to find respite from the heat till May 29, the weather forecasters added. Navy chief says Maldives a challenge for India as its government is more inclined towards China: Sunil Lanba also said that a proposed alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia to counter Chinese influence does not have a military dimension. Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after forest fire is doused in Trikuta Hills: Air Force helicopters used specialised buckets to carry water from the Reasi reservoir to douse the fire.