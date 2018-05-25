The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Unnao on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The girl’s family claimed that officials at Auraas police station refused to register the complaint as the crime was not committed in their jurisdiction. The family had to travel to Safipur police station to report the crime.

According to the law, the police could have registered a zero first information report, which can be filed at any police station irrespective of where the crime has taken place, NDTV reported.

In their complaint, the girl’s family alleged that the accused had taken her to the fair when they were bathing in the Ganga. He then took her to a secluded spot where he raped her, her mother said. “The girl was sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited,” said Unnao senior police officer SK Singh.

The incident follows the case where Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a teenage girl at his home in 2014 when she had gone to meet him about a job. The police had booked her father under the Arms Act and arrested Sengar. Her father died in judicial custody on April 9 of severe injuries. The Central Bureau of Investigation had then booked a fresh case of criminal conspiracy against Sengar for “framing the victim’s father in a false case”.

The 2014 rape case led to public outrage and nationwide protests.