BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, Ganeshi Lal appointed governors of Mizoram and Odisha
Rajasekharan will take over from incumbent Nirbhay Sharma, while Lal will take over from Bihar Governor SP Malik, who was given additional charge of Odisha.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala state president Kummanam Rajasekharan as the Governor of Mizoram, ANI reported. Former minister and Haryana BJP leader Ganeshi Lal was appointed as the Governor of Odisha.
Rajasekharan will take over from Retired Lieutenant General Nirbhay Sharma. Rajasekharan has been a member of several right-wing outfits like Hindu Aikya Vedi, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and rose through the ranks to become BJP’s Kerala state president in December 2015.
Lal will take over from Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had the additional charge of Odisha. The former BJP MLA from Sirsa thanked the government for the responsibility, and said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with his guidance, decide the next course of action, according to local news reports.