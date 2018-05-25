Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress by repeating his naamdar (dynast) barb, saying that they did not know the pain of kaamdar or ordinary workers, PTI reported.

Modi was speaking at an event in Sindri, about 20 km from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad town, after inaugurating five projects worth Rs 27,000 crore for the state. He claimed that “those neck-deep in vote bank politics” were accusing him of working for the wealthy.

Modi had earlier used this naamdar remark to target Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“Those guided by fashion of showing devotion towards the poor by bad-mouthing the rich should answer: Are there any moneyed people living in the 18,000 villages kept in darkness since Independence before our government provided electricity to them,” Modi asked.

