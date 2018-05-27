Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said there was no chance of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported. Naidu said regional parties will be king-makers after the results of the elections are out.

“All regional parties are coming together to defeat BJP,” Naidu said. “The BJP will taste defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Naidu took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as a “campaign prime minister who has failed to deliver on promises”, PTI reported. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the BJP’s aim of coming to power in 2019 was a “distant dream”.

In March, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Indian Union Muslim League joined Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress and the Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. The Telugu Desam Party had left the alliance over the Centre’s stance on special status for the state.

On April 3, Chandrababu Naidu had urged regional parties to fight ‘injustice’ by the Centre against non-National Democratic Alliance states.

Naidu also criticised demonetisation after initially supporting the Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from the economy. “I thought it would be good for the economy,” Naidu said. “But because of the Centre’s policies, banks are going insolvent. People have lost faith in the banking system. We have never seen such shortage of currency.”

