A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order till June 5 on whether to summon Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as an accused in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Pushkar was found dead in the Leela Palace hotel in New Delhi in January 2014. The Delhi Police had on May 14 charged Tharoor with abetting suicide.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who took over the case earlier this month, said he would pass the order after the counsel for the prosecution said there was enough evidence to summon the Congress leader, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police submitted a 3,000-page chargesheet in court on Monday, and said that Pushkar had emailed Tharoor nine days before her death, saying that she had “lost her will to live”, NDTV reported. The police added that her email and and messages on social media have been taken as a “dying declaration”.

In the chargesheet, a Special Investigation Team said that Tharoor as a husband “ignored Pushkar when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax [a drug]”. “He ignored her calls,” the special team said in the chargesheet. The team added that Tharoor paid no attention to his wife even after she tried to contact him through social media.