The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Internal Complaints Committee to decide on professor Atul Kumar Johri’s suspension within three weeks, Live Law reported. Eight students have accused Johri of sexual harassment.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who rebuked the university last week for failing to provide a safe working environment to the students who had registered the complaints, said Johri cannot take charge as warden of any hostel that house women, The Indian Express reported. Shakdher also reiterated his earlier order, which barred Johri from contacting the complainants.

Last week, the court said that the report of the fact-finding committee set up by the university did not have any findings and observed that the panel had neither called the eight complainants nor Johri. The report also did not provide details on the steps taken by the university to provide a safe environment for women students, the court had said.

The university, however argued, that the fact-finding committee cannot look into these matters as these will be examined by the Internal Complaints Committee.

On Tuesday, Shakdher once again expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact-finding panel’s report, which initially consisted of only male members. A female professor was added to the panel only after the court pointed it out.

The court also pointed out that there was sufficient evidence to show that despite its orders, Johri continued to have access to a laboratory at the Department of Life Sciences where the students work. The court barred him from visiting the lab and asked the university to provide separate keys to two of the complainants, who are pursuing their PhD, Live Law reported. It also asked the university administration to provide them with new supervisors within 10 days.