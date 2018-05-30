Polling is underway at 73 booths in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha seat, 49 booths in Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya, and Nagaland’s lone seat on Wednesday. The polling, which began at 7 am will be on till 6 pm.

The Election Commission announced the repolling on Tuesday in response to several complaints of faulty voter-verified paper audit trail or VVPAT machines during Monday’s bye-elections to the parliamentary constituencies. Polling officers reportedly had to change 384 VVPATs and three EVMs after their faults were discovered.

The police and Central Paramilitary Forces personnel have been deployed at polling stations.

#KairanaByPoll : Repolling underway at 73 polling stations, Visuals from booth no.85 in in Shamli pic.twitter.com/eqPztrIOM2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2018

Kairana, where bye-elections were held here because of the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hukum Singh, saw a 54.17% turnout. Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh was the BJP’s candidate. The Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Nishad Party supported Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan.

On Wednesday, voting began at a slow pace in Kairana and only 18.71% had polled in the first two hours, IANS reported, citing an Election Commission official.

In Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya, a bye-election was scheduled after sitting MP Nana Patole quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in December. Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have formed an alliance to contest the bye-election.

Nagaland saw a voter turnout of more than 85%. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the Lok Sabha member from the sole parliamentary constituency in the state, until he quit to contest the Assembly elections in February. This made a bye-election necessary in Nagaland.