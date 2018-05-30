Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu government and urged it to take action against the police officials involved in the violence in Thoothukudi last week. He also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the relatives of the 13 people who died during protests against the expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant in the coastal town on May 22 and 23.

“Higher officials who were involved in police firing should be punished,” News18 quoted him as saying before his visit to the hospital in Thoothukudi to meet the injured. “As of now, government order will suffice, but state government should also take legal recourse whenever a need arises.” His visit is a “goodwill gesture”, he added.

The Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of the smelter on Monday, days after 13 people were killed in police firing in Thoothukudi during protests. Rajinikanth called the owners of the plant “inhumane” and said it should not be reopened.

For more than two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources, causing breathing disorders, skin diseases, heart conditions and cancer. Since February, there have been large-scale protests in Thoothukudi, where the Sterlite runs the copper smelter with the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.

I don't want to comment more on it, but the Govt needs to be careful as the people are watching, it was a huge mistake and a big lesson. I announce Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of victims who died in the protest: #Rajinikanth in #Thoothukkudi. #SterliteProtest pic.twitter.com/rxM0mvuxLI — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

“It is saddening that lives have been lost due to the government’s lethargy in heeding the demands of the people. This should be reprimanded,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the violence and the deaths of common people.”

On December 31, Rajinikanth had announced he would launch a party and field candidates in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections in 2021. The actor also called for his fan clubs and the people of Tamil Nadu to join him in the “fight against corruption”. He launched a website and an Android application called “Rajini Mandram”, where people can register as members.