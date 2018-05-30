The Goa Police on Wednesday arrested 11 tourists from Pune for allegedly harassing a girl and beating up her brother at a beach near Panaji, PTI reported.

The 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old brother were sitting in a shack on Baga beach in North Goa on Tuesday, while their parents were eating at a nearby cafe. At that time, the tourists began to take the girl’s pictures, Calangute police station officer Jivba Dalvi said.

“When the boy objected to the group taking photos of his sister, they allegedly slapped and beat him up,” he said, quoting a complaint the children’s parents filed.

The Calangute police subsequently arrested all the accused before they left Goa, Dalvi said. Two of the 11 accused are minors aged 15 and 16, and have been sent to a state-run protection home, Dalvi said. “The mobile phone used to click pictures of the girl was confiscated and will be sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis,” he added.

He said the police had recorded the statements of the minors in the presence of members of a non-governmental organisation working for child rights.