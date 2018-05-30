The Indian Air Force deployed a chopper on Wednesday morning to help douse a massive fire that broke out at a plastic and rubber godown in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Tuesday evening, ANI reported. No casualties have been found but those living nearby are being evacuated as the fire spreads to adjacent buildings, NDTV reported.

The blaze is under control but 15 fire tenders are still at the spot, authorities told ANI. One firefighter was injured.

A truck full of rubber sheets, parked near the godown, had suddenly caught fire, which spread to the godown, a fire official told NDTV.

The area’s residents called up the police and the fire department around 5 pm on Tuesday after dense smoke started billowing out of the godown. The smoke was visible from areas such as Saket and Nehru Place, about 5 km away.

On Tuesday night, the fire department said it had pressed more than 30 fire engines into service to bring the blaze under control. Fire fighters were finding it hard to reach the factory because of the narrow and congested lanes in the area, officials said.

