The entire country, except the east and the northeast, is likely to receive normal rainfall from during the southwest monsoon from June to September, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The Met department said the country will receive between 96% and 104% of the average rainfall. “Quantitatively, the country is likely to receive 97% rainfall of long period average, with error estimate of plus-minus four percent,” Met department Director General KJ Ramesh told IANS. “We expect better rainfall in 2018 than 2017.”

“Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of Maharashtra and Goa from June 6,” the Met department added.

The rainfall in the country is likely to be 100% of the long period average – the average rainfall the whole country has received during the south-west monsoon in the last 50 years – in northwest India, 99% in central India, 95% in the southern peninsula, and 93% in northeast India. All these estimates have a possible error of 8%.

The monthly rainfall in the whole country is likely to be 101% of the long period average for July, and 94% for August.

On Wednesday, the southwest monsoon advanced to a few parts of the central Arabian Sea, and the remaining areas in Kerala, where it arrived three days early on Tuesday. It also advanced to most parts of coastal Karnataka and interior regions in the states southern part, the Met department said. Heavy rains lashed Mangaluru on Tuesday, inundating several low-lying areas.