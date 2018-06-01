The Aurangabad Police are considering levelling criminal charges against e-commerce company Flipkart after an investigation indicated that weapons including swords and knives were bought online, The Indian Express reported on Friday. On Tuesday, the Aurangabad Crime Branch had recovered a consignment of 30 weapons, including 12 swords and 16 knives, from a courier company office.

The order for the weapons was purportedly placed four days after the May 11 and 12 communal riots in the area. Police said they are investigating if the weapons were bought with the motive to cause violence.

Two people died and around 50, including a dozen policemen, were injured in the clashes.

Police said Flipkart had categorised the weapons under “toy swords” and “kitchen appliances”. “We are exploring all legal options for booking Flipkart for providing and transporting, knowingly or unknowingly, such dangerous material,” Assistant Director General of Police (Law and Order) Bipin Bihari told The Indian Express. “Today, they managed to buy choppers and knives, tomorrow it could be drugs or explosives or any other hazardous material. A line has to be drawn somewhere and responsibility needs to be fixed so that e-commerce portals take precautions.”

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil supported banning Flipkart as it was found to be the source of purchase for arms, IANS reported. “It is shocking that such arms are now being openly traded online,” said Vikhe-Patil.