A Special Investigation Team of the Aurangabad Police on Tuesday arrested two MLCs – one from the Shiv Sena and the other from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen – for their alleged role in communal clashes in the city on May 12, The Times of India reported. Two people died and around 50, including a dozen policemen, were injured in the clashes.

The police arrested Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal after a complainant produced a video purportedly showing Janjal setting vehicles and shops on fire in Raja Bazaar area, The Indian Express reported. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) AU Supekar remanded him in police custody till May 18.

Janjal reportedly resisted being arrested and his party supporters and several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders reportedly hindered the police from arresting him until a compromise was arrived at. He was arrested at the Kranti Chowk police station after he refused to sit in a police van.

AIMIM Nawabpura corporator Moinuddin Khan surrendered before the police.

Deputy commissioner of police Vinayak Dhakne said, “Both have been arrested based on crucial evidence,” The Times of India reported. “We will further probe the involvement of the other suspects who assisted them.”