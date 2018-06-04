The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2018 on Monday, a day ahead of schedule.

Students will be able to check their results on the official CBSE NEET website, cbseneet.nic.in.

Kalpana Kumari bagged the All India Rank 1 in the year’s test with a percentile of 99.99, The Indian Express reported.

The cut-offs have reduced this year, with that of open category candidates at 119. The cut-off for physically-handicapped candidates from unreserved categories is 107, while that of all other categories is 96, NDTV reported.

Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test at 2,255 exam centres across 136 cities in the country on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges. Students write the test to get seats in MBBS and BDS courses in colleges approved by the Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India.

On May 25, the CBSE had released answer keys, Optical Mark Recognition or OMR sheets, as well as code of test booklets for the NEET exam, giving candidates the opportunity to access their answer sheet and OMR sheets up to May 27, to raise issues with the answers.

Results to be declared by 2 pm today https://t.co/H6tJPt0s3f — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 4, 2018

CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 4, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the announcement of the results, ANI reported. A nonprofit, Sankalp Charitable Trust, had sought to cancel the results on the grounds that there were multiple errors in the paper’s translation into other languages.

The trust had requested an urgent hearing on June 1, but the Supreme Court had refused to hear their petition. A two-judge bench asked the organisation to approach the Delhi High Court for relief, but the counsel said he would mention the matter before the bench on Monday again, UNI news agency reported.