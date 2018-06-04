Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will be the face of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party general secretary and spokesperson KC Tyagi said on Sunday. Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting among senior party leaders and Kumar in Patna, PTI reported.

“Our concern is to get the maximum mileage and full dividends out of his [Kumar’s] image for the NDA,” said Tyagi, according to the Hindustan Times. Another party general secretary, Pavan K Varma, said the BJP, Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party will have to approach the Lok Sabha polls under Kumar’s leadership.

The statement gains significance amid questions over whether Modi is losing his charm with voters. During campaigning for the 2014 General Elections, Modi was the face of NDA in every state, including Bihar. The BJP had won 22 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Besides, the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar has lost two crucial bye-elections recently. On May 31, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal won the bye-election held in the Jokihat Assembly constituency in Araria district. The election was seen as a key battle for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party had won the seat three consecutive times before this. In March, former Jokihat MLA, Sarfaraz Alam, who quit the JD(U) after the party allied with the BJP, successfully contested a Lok Sabha bye-election from Araria constituency on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket.

After the Jokihat defeat, Tyagi said the NDA needed to reinvent its strategy while another ally, Rastriya Lok Samta Party, flagged the lack of coordination among NDA members.