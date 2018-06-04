The police in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district detained four people on Sunday after they found the body of a five-year-old girl in a drain in her village, NDTV reported. Her throat was slit and it bore strangulation marks. The incident occurred at Khizrabad village, 220 km from Gurugram.

The police have not ruled out sexual assault. “There are injuries on her body, so we feel it is a case of sexual assault,” said senior police officer Rajesh Kalia. “We are taking the matter seriously. Investigation is underway.”

The girl and her father, a watchman, were fishing at a nearby river on Saturday. He asked the girl to bring an umbrella from their home so that they could themselves from the scorching heat. The girl took the umbrella from the house but did not return, PTI quoted the police as saying. Her father informed a few villagers when his daughter did not turn up and they started looking for her. They went to the police in the evening after they failed to locate her.

The incident comes days after the police arrested a man in Palwal district for allegedly raping and stabbing to death a five-year-old girl.The accused, who worked at a shop owned by the girl’s father, allegedly abducted her on Thursday afternoon and took her to his house after an argument with her father. He allegedly stabbed her in the stomach and then put her body inside a container.