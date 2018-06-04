Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday that Maoists, people with a caste-ridden and feudal mindset, as well as supporters of terrorist Osama bin Laden had united against the National Democratic Alliance government before the 2019 General Elections. However, the minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA would win the elections.

माओवादी,जातिवादी,सामन्तवादी और ओसामावादी सभी राष्ट्रवादी गठबंधन(NDA)के ख़िलाफ़ एकजुट हो गए हैं।लेकिन विकास की अविरल गंगा में बहते हुए NDA की नाव नियत गति से 2019 का पड़ाव अवश्य पार करेगी। — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 4, 2018

The minister’s remarks come a day after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that a united Opposition was trying to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power in 2019 just like Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed, who is accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Patra shared a video of Saeed making statements against Modi.

It’s not just the not yet formed “महागठबंधन” that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as it’s PM in 2019 ..there are others as well..desperately trying for d same!

Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi https://t.co/Zdw0qY8i7c via @YouTube — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 3, 2018

However, Patra later said that he did not mean to compare the Opposition with Saeed. “Of course, this is not a comparison,” he said. “Modi ji’s attack on black money and corruption has brought the opposition on one page, while his attack on terrorism and the surgical strikes is pushing Hafiz Saeed to desperation.”