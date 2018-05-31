The Bharatiya Janata Party failed to retain the politically sensitive Kairana parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh in the bye-elections held on Monday. Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, who had the support of a united Opposition front, defeated the BJP’s Mriganka Singh by nearly 45,000 votes, PTI reported.

A bye-election was required in Kairana following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, Mriganka Singh’s father. The voter turnout was 54.2% on Monday and 61% in the repolling at 73 booths on Wednesday. The Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party had come together to support Tabassum Hasan in an effort to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hasan was a Lok Sabha member from Kairana between 2009 and 2014 as well, when she was in the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Conceding defeat, Mriganka Singh acknowledged that the Opposition parties’ alliance was emerging strong and the BJP needed to prepare better for the future, ANI reported.

The BJP lost to a united Opposition candidate in the Noorpur Assembly bye-election as well.

As the results came in, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said this was a defeat for the BJP “in its own laboratory of divisive politics”. This was an apparent reference to the BJP’s claim of the alleged exodus of Hindu families from Kairana in 2015 out of fear of Muslim gangsters.

The voting on Monday was marred by complaints of faulty voting machines and voter-verifiable paper audit trail machines, which prompted the Election Commission to order repolling at 73 booths on Wednesday. Tabassum Hasan had written to the Election Commission on Monday, complaining that voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trail were malfunctioning at nearly 175 booths. The Samajwadi Party had also written to the election panel about the malfunctioning machines.

Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future: Mriganka Singh, BJP Kairana candidate pic.twitter.com/yRbPc2g72Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

कैराना और नूरपुर की जनता, कार्यकर्ताओं, उम्मीदवारों व सभी एकजुट दलों को जीत की हार्दिक बधाई! कैराना में सत्ताधारियों की हार उनकी अपनी ही प्रयोगशाला में, देश को बाँटने वाली उनकी राजनीति की हार है. ये एकता-अमन में विश्वास करने वाली जनता की जीत व अहंकारी सत्ता के अंत की शुरूआत है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 31, 2018