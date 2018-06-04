Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia and Indonesia during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan was an attempt at “international appeasement” of the minority community, PTI reported.

“[Uttar Pradesh] Chief Minister Adityanath says he does not celebrate Eid as he is a Hindu,” Yadav said. “The Bharatiya Janata Party charges us with practising Muslim appeasement. Modi has just visited Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan. Is it an attempt towards ‘international appeasement’ of the Muslims?”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the people of India were upset with the BJP-led government at the Centre, as it had done “nothing else” apart from making promises. “With an empty stomach, people have now understood that the BJP does not mean business,” he added.

Yadav asked the BJP to restrain its leaders from making absurd comments. “The BJP should learn to face defeats, or else they will be not be able to digest the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Opposition will stage a comeback,” he claimed. BJP candidates lost the bye-elections held in Kairana and Noorpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, results for which were announced on May 31.