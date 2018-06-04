The Assam Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly posting comments praising Pakistan, and derogatory remarks against Assamese people and Hindus from his neighbour’s Facebook account, reported the Hindustan Times.

Barpeta Superintendent of Police Violet Baruah said the comments, made from poultry shop owner Ahedul Ali’s account, led to a mob burning down the store. Baruah said the police first detained Ali for the comments.

Ali, however, denied making any such posts. The police accessed the IP address from where the comments were posted, and arrested Jyotish Nath, who owns a footwear store next to Ali’s shop.

During questioning, Nath confessed that he knew Ali’s Facebook log in ID and password and used the information to log into his account a few months ago.

Baruah said Nath and Ali had fought over money and other personal matters. “On Sunday, Nath accessed Ali’s account and posted the comments to target him,” said Baruah, adding that Nath did not have any political ties.