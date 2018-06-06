Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday appealed to fans to allow his film Kaala to be released in Karnataka, Times Now reported. He urged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to arrange for security for the release of the film.

On May 29, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decided not to screen Kaala after several local organisations demanded a ban on the film, citing Rajinikanth’s comments on the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On May 20, Rajinikanth had toldreporters that it was Karnataka’s duty to obey the orders of the Supreme Court on sharing the river’s water.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court had refused to interfere with the ban. The film is scheduled to release internationally on June 7.

Rajinikanth asked what was wrong with his comments on the Cauvery water dispute, and said he only wanted the Supreme Court order to be implemented.

“Some people in Karnataka are opposing the release of Kaala and I want to tell them very clearly that my statements on Cauvery were a mere reiteration of what the Supreme Court had said,” Rajinikanth said, according to Deccan Herald. “I had demanded Cauvery Management Board to be formed and all dams should come under its control and this is what the court also said.”

He added: “Please don’t think we are hell-bent on releasing the film only in Karnataka, it is going to open in theatres across the world and if the movie is not released only in Karnataka it would not be good for the state.”

Kumaraswamy said he would comply with the High Court’s order on Tuesday but said he personally felt the timing was not right for the film’s release, NDTV reported.

On May 3, the top court had directed Karnataka to release at least 2 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. In response to his remarks, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had asked Rajinikanth to come and check the reservoir levels. “Water is not sufficient,” the chief minister had said.