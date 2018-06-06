Passengers of Indian Railways may soon have to pay hefty penalty for carrying excess luggage as the railway board has decided to strictly enforce allowance norms.

Following several complaints of excess luggage being towed into train compartments, the Railways has decided to enforce its over-three-decades-old baggage allowance rules. Passengers failing to follow the norms will have to pay up to six times the penalty amount.

“The rules were already in place, we are just enforcing them strictly now,” the director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board, Ved Prakash, told PTI. “Passengers are allowed to book and carry excess luggage in the luggage van, up to the maximum limit, on the payment of a fee equivalent to 1.5 times the luggage rate.”

As per the norms, a sleeper class passenger can carry up to 40 kg luggage without paying anything extra, while a passenger of the second class compartment can carry up to 35 kg. A sleeper class passenger can carry a maximum of 80 kg by paying for excess luggage at parcel office while a passenger of the second class compartment can carry up to 70 kg excess luggage. Those travelling in AC one-tier and AC two-tier compartments can carry up to excess of 80 kg and 50 kg by paying extra.

The railway launched a special drive across all its zones to enforce the rules.