The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of a 16-year-old who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy in a private school in Gurugram in September 2017, ANI reported.

On May 21, the Gurugram District and Sessions Court had said that the accused, a Class 11 student at the same school, would be tried as an adult. Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu rejected a plea by the juvenile’s family and upheld a Juvenile Justice Board order that the 16-year-old be tried as an adult.

The accused’s family had alleged that the board had approved the trial of the boy as an adult even before the Central Bureau of Investigation could complete its inquiry and file a chargesheet.

The seven-year-old boy, a Class 2 student, was found in a school toilet with his throat slit. The 16-year-old student was detained for the boy’s murder. According to the CBI, the Class 2 student was killed by the accused to get the school closed so that a parent-teacher meeting and an examination would be deferred.