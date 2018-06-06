The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram again on June 12 to record his statement in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, ANI reported. The Congress leader had deposed before the agency on Tuesday as well.

The Aircel-Maxis case involves the clearances granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram went to the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning over the foreign investment clearances given to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister, PTI reported.

Karti Chidambaram is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. He allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The investigative agency is looking into “the circumstances” in which P Chidambaram, in his capacity as the finance minister, had granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals.