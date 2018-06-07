A special task force of Haryana Police arrested gangster Sampath Nehra in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Nehra is suspected to be involved in several cases of murder, extortion, carjacking and robbery, and was one of the most-wanted gangsters in Haryana.

“Our team was camping in Hyderabad for the past two weeks after gathering specific leads on Sampath,” Sateesh Balan, the deputy inspector general of the special task force, said. “Today, in a special operation, we arrested him and will being him to Haryana.”

The 28-year-old is a national-level decathlon silver medallist. He recently claimed responsibility for an attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April. Another gangster booked in the case, Dilpreet Dhahan, is on the run. In April, he was booked for demanding ransom of more than Rs 1 crore from the owners of a chemist shop.

In June 2017, Nehra had freed an undertrial prisoner from a hospital after beating up a police officer. The two allegedly killed a rival gangster a month later. Nehra was also allegedly involved in the murder of the husband of a councillor in Punjab in 2017.