Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Centre had withdrawn cases against stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir because it was concerned about the future of the state’s youth, PTI reported. Singh was in Srinagar while on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the state during the Ramzan ceasefire.

In May, the government asked the armed forces not to launch any operations in the state during the month of Ramzan, which ends on June 14.

“We understand that some youth were misled into stone pelting,” he said. “Children can make mistakes...That is why we decided to withdraw the cases against those children who were involved in stone pelting.”

Later, at a press conference, the minister warned separatists not to “play with the future of children” who, he said, were an asset to the state and the country, ANI reported. “Giving your children the best of education, and handing out stones to children of others, what is this?” Singh asked separatist leaders. “I always felt there is a lot of talent in youth here, IAS, IIM etc results are a proof. Youth being misguided by certain forces.”

The minister also praised the security forces, including the Army and the police, for dealing with protestors with utmost restraint.

In February, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said the government would withdraw the cases filed against 9,730 people between 2008 and 2017 for stone-pelting incidents.

Earlier in the day, Singh appealed to Kashmiri youth not to take the path of destruction. “There is extreme love in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in an address at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium. “It is our responsibility to provide a secure future to the youth of the state and it can be done with the power of education and miracle of sports.”

He added: “Jammu and Kashmir has a lot of potential. The youth in the state have a lot to offer but they are now in the dark. I promise you that we and the state government will change this.”

