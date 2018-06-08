Canada’s Senate on Thursday voted in favour of legalising the recreational use of marijuana. The upper house of Canada’s legislature voted 56-30 for the Cannabis Act but suggested amendments before sending it back to the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed to making marijuana legal by this summer, BBC reported. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor had said earlier that marijuana would only go on sale a few months after it is legalised.

The ruling Liberal Party said the new law would not allow access to marijuana for underage users and it would reduce crimes related to its use, Reuters reported.

Medical use of marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2001.

The Senate has proposed amendments such as tighter restrictions on advertising and giving provinces power to decide whether people can grow marijuana at home. In its current form, the proposed law would allow Canadians to grow up to four plants at home for personal use.