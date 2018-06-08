The Supreme Court on Friday refused a petition seeking urgent hearing of a plea questioning government formation in Karnataka, PTI reported.

The petitioner, whose name was withheld for “security purposes”, told the court that that the Janata Dal (Secular) – Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s party – had not emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. The petitioner insisted that the people of Karnataka had voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 104 seats.

“Sorry”, Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the counsel petitioner.

Governor Vajubhai Vala had initially invited BJP to form the government. BS Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister but resigned in a couple of days before a trust vote on the floor of the House. Kumaraswamy began his second stint at the helm of the state on May 23.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had approached the Supreme Court last month, challenging Vala’s invitation to Kumaraswamy to form the government.