Some Class 12 students of the Bihar School Examination Board claimed on Friday that they received marks higher than the total, or were marked for papers they never answered. The results of the BSEB Class 12 examinations were declared on Thursday.

One of the candidates, Bhim Kumar from Arwal district, was awarded 37 out of 35 marks in the mathematics (theory) paper, and 38 out of 35 in the objective test, The Times of India reported. However, he said that he was not shocked because “such things have been happening in the state board exams for long”. Rahul Kumar from Darbhanga got 40 out of 35 marks in the mathematics objective exam.

Sandeep Rai from East Champaran district secured 38 out of 35 marks in the physics theory exam. “How is it possible? I got zero in the objective-type questions in English and Rashtra Bhasha [national language],” he said.

Janvi Singh from Vaishali district claimed that she was awarded 18 marks in a biology paper she never appeared for. Another student from Vaishali, Chanchal Kumari, told Dainik Jagran that she had secured 63 out of 50 marks in the Alternative English exam, though she had scored just 16 marks in the theory paper and nine in the objective test for the subject.

The fresh scandal has hit the Bihar board two years after two “toppers”, Ruby Rai and Saurav Srestha, failed to answer questions from a journalist, in a video that went viral online. Rai had subsequently failed a retest. The Bihar government had launched an investigation into the scam.