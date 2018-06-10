The Indian Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, PTI reported. Six militants were killed.

Security forces noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control and challenged the infiltrators, an official said, adding that the militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight.

A search operation is currently under way. More details are awaited.

#UPDATE: Six terrorists have been killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Keran Sector of Kupwara. Operation underway. #JammuandKashmir — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2018

This is the fourth infiltration bid in the last month. On June 6, security forces killed three suspected militants who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhil sector. At least five militants were killed on May 26, after the forces foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. On May 18, three militants were killed near the Line of Control in Handwara forest.