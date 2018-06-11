The Centre on Monday invited applications for 10 posts of joint secretaries in different ministries, positions usually filled by officers selected through the Union Public Service Commission examinations. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that it was looking for “talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building”, the Hindustan Times reported.

The ministry said it wanted 10 “outstanding” individuals from the private or public sector, with expertise in financial services, revenue, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmer welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forest and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

“It’s an endeavour to get the best from whichever source available,” Minister of State for Department of Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said. “It’s motivated with focus on allowing every Indian citizen a fair chance to ensure their growth depending on their potential.”

The applications can be sent between June 15 and July 30. The applicant must be at least 40 years of age on July 1, and a graduate from a recognised university, The Times of India reported. The joint secretaries will serve for three years, and the government may extend their term to five years. They will paid a salary between Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh per month, apart from allowances.

The NITI Aayog and a committee of secretaries had recommended allowing lateral entry of professionals to overcome a shortage of joint secretaries in the government, The Economic Times reported.