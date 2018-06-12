Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday denied there was discontent within his party because of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and said the coalition would decide the sharing of seats for the 2019 General Elections, PTI reported.

Asked about reports that the Janata Dal (United) wants 25 out of 40 seats for the elections, Kumar said some leaders were trying to seek publicity by making statements out of turn.

“You can see all of us working together,” Kumar said. “There is no discontent. When elections come, all things, seat-sharing included, will be discussed and decided. This is not the time. Though some people may go on issuing statements for publicity, these have no substance.”

JD(U) Spokesperson KC Tyagi had said earlier this month that Nitish Kumar would be the face of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar for the elections – a claim that the BJP had denied. JD(U) leaders had also reportedly demanded a better share in Bihar in the polls than the coalition’s other constituents in the state.

The Lok Janshakti Party, led by Ram Vilas Paswan, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, led by Upendra Kushwaha, are the other two Bihar-based partners of the alliance. Both Paswan and Kushwaha are ministers in the Centre.