The Cyber Crime officials of Maharashtra’s Thane Police on Monday said investigators have not yet found any concrete evidence against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the Rs 2,000 crore GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud case, ANI reported.

Kundra is married to actor Shilpa Shetty. The founder of GainBitcon, Amit Bhardwaj, had been arrested in April for allegedly duping more than 8,000 people of Rs 2,000 crore.

“The inquiry against Kundra is at a preliminary stage and the question of his name being mentioned in the supplementary chargesheet does not arise,” Investigating Officer and Cyber Cell Inspector Manisha Zende told The Times of India. “So far, we have not come across any concrete evidence against him.”

Zende told ANI that the Enforcement Directorate was investigating the case separately.

On June 5, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Kundra in connection with the case. In March, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout notice against Amit Bharadwaj after he was accused of running a scam through Ponzi schemes on the website GainBitcoin. The police later traced him to Bangkok and arrested him in Delhi in April.

According to the Delhi Police, Bhardwaj had allegedly set up a multi-level marketing scam by luring investors to give him bitcoins with the promise of higher returns. He never gave the returns and instead fled the country, the police said.