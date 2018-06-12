Indore-based religious leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj committed suicide at his home on Tuesday, PTI reported. Maharaj was taken to the Bombay Hospital in Indore after he shot himself, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The doctors at Bombay Hospital have confirmed his death, The Times of India reported. Indore Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that family dispute could be the reason behind the religious leader’s extreme step.

In April, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accorded minister of state status to five religious leaders, including Maharaj. He had, however, denied the post.

More details are awaited.