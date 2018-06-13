A hostage situation in Central Paris ended on Tuesday after four hours with the arrest of a man who took captive two people. The standoff between the armed man and the security forces began around 4 pm local time (7.30 pm Indian time), AFP reported.

The man, described by the police as “determined and violent”, claimed to have a bomb and a handgun and wanted to be put in touch with the Iranian embassy. He had entered the building where he held the two people hostage by posing as a food delivery courier.

“Two hostages, including one who had petrol poured on them, have been freed,” the police said after the operation ended.

His motive for the attack is not yet clear since he spoke about Islam, Iran, the 9/11 attacks and a local murder, The Guardian reported. But it is not suspected to be related to terrorism.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a tweet that the situation is under control. “The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger,” he tweeted. “I salute the professionalism and reaction of the police and emergency services, and in particular the BRI of the police prefecture and the Paris fire service whose support was decisive.”